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Fight Club at 30: toxic masculinity handbook or clever takedown of capitalism?

May 3, 2026

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Fight Club at 30: toxic masculinity handbook or clever takedown of capitalism?

Source: Radio New Zealand

Chuck Palahniuk’s first novel, Fight Club, is as relevant and controversial today as when it first hit shelves 30 years ago.

The story follows a depressed, insomniac unnamed narrator, who unknowingly creates an alter ego – the charismatic and anarchic Tyler Durden. In between having an on-off relationship with punkish Marla, the narrator and Durden create underground fight clubs, which form into “Project Mayhem”, a secret campaign of destruction and violence targeted at corporate America.

The book, written while Palahniuk was working as a truck mechanic, had humble beginnings: its first printing reportedly sold just under 5,000 copies. The 1999 film, directed by David Fincher and starring Edward Norton, Brad Pitt and Helena Bonham Carter, was a box-office disappointment but became a cult classic on DVD – leading viewers back to the book. More than 600,000 copies have now been sold.

Fight Club directed by David Fincher.

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