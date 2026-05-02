Tiwai Point aluminium smelter workers announce strike

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Workers at the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter have voted to take industrial action from Monday, following unsuccessful bargaining, but the smelter – owned by Rio Tinto, says it provides a competitive package.

E tū union members at New Zealand’s Aluminium Smelter in Southland, owned by Rio Tinto, have been in bargaining since 2024.

E tū Director Mat Danaher told RNZ the dispute was about the basic right of working people to organise.

“We believe this failure to agree is a deliberate anti-union tactic,” he said.

“They do not want to have a collective employment agreement in place. It feels like they would much prefer workers to continue to be individuals who they can push around and kind of decide what they want to do and basically deny the workers the right to a voice.”

Danaher said Rio Tinto had a track record of anti-union behaviour, with workers in Australia having also taken industrial action.

He added that industrial action was a last resort, but Rio Tinto needed to understand Tiwai Point aluminium smelter workers could not be taken for granted.

“This is a hugely profitable global company,” Danaher said.

“It reported underlying EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) of $US25.4 billion ($NZ43bn) and profit after tax of $US10bn ($NZ17bn) for 2025, and announced ordinary dividends of $US6.5bn (NZ$11bn).

“The workers who keep Tiwai running deserve a fair share of that success.”

Delegate and production worker Dee said workers had not asked for anything excessive.

“We’re not being unreasonable. What we want is decent work. We want an agreement that recognises the job we do, the conditions we work under, and the contribution we make.”

In a statement, Rio Tinto said New Zealand’s Aluminium Smelter believed that the terms and conditions it offered were competitive.

A spokesperson said it positioned the organisation well, both in the Southland and wider New Zealand market.

“We will continue to engage with the union, and all our staff, in good faith and have confirmed we will recommence mediation on 20 May.”

The spokesperson said New Zealand’s Aluminium Smelter’s priorities were “safety and environmental stewardship, and stability of our operations and of our local communities”.

“In a tough economic environment for many businesses, we’re proud to continue to offer our team members and those looking to join our team market leading benefits and we will continue to do so as part of Tiwai continuing to be a great place to work.”

Around 185 E tū members are expected to take industrial action on 4, 6, 8, and 10 May.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand