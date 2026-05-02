Live: Super Rugby Pacific – Moana Pasifika v Blues

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Bottom-of-the-table Moana Pasifika host the third-placed Blues in a crosstown Super Rugby Pacific clash at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland.

Moana Pasifika are chasing just their second win of the season, while their rivals are looking to potentially move up the ladder up with a win.

Kickoff is at 7.05pm.

Moana Pasifika: 1. Malakai Hala-Ngatai 2. Millenium Sanerivi 3. Atu Moli 4. Allan Craig 5. Jimmy Tupou 6. Miracle Faiilagi (c) 7. Semisi Paea 8. Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa 9. Jonathan Taumateine 10. William Havili 11. Tuna Tuitama 12. Tevita Latu 13. Solomon Alaimalo 14. Israel Leota 15. Glen Vaihu.

Bench: Mamoru Harada, Abraham Pole, Chris Apoua, Veikoso Poloniati, Dominic Ropeti, Augustine Pulu, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Tyler Pulini.

Blues: 1. Ben Ake 2. Kurt Eklund 3. Marcel Renata 4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c) 5. Sam Darry 6. Torian Barnes 7. Anton Segner 8. Hoskins Sotutu 9. Sam Nock 10. Stephen Perofeta 11. Caleb Clarke 12. Pita Ahki 13. Xavi Taele 14. Kade Banks 15. Zarn Sullivan.

Bench: James Mullan, Mason Tupaea, Flyn Yates, Josh Beehre, Terrell Peita, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, AJ Lam.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand