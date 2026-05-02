Ongoing rescue after boat capsizes in Kaikōura

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Samantha Gee

A rescue is underway in Kaikōura after a boat capsized on Saturday afternoon.

Police said they responded to the capsizing of a boat in South Bay at around 12:40pm.

Volunteers from Coastguard Kaikōura and police are working alongside each other at the scene.

It’s not yet known how many people were on board the vessel or whether anyone is injured.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand