Super Rugby Pacific: More Moana misery as Blues bash little brothers

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Liam Swiggs / RNZ

The scenes at Albany tonight stood in stark contrast to 2025.

A night when Ardie Savea inspired them to their most famous win, a year on and it was an uninspired Moana being beaten up by their big brothers as the Blues took a convincing 45-19 win.

The one sided win, closes the chapter on a one sided rivalry, as the cross-city spat ends in solemn style.

The Blues were ruthless, running in seven tries to further deflate the embattled franchise.

Moana pulled one out of the Boks playbook for their first strike.

Creating a faux lineout from a tap, hooker Millenium Sanerivi rumbled his way over from the ensuing breakdown to put his side on the board.

The Blues replied through a patient build up and close range try for Marcel Renata, Sanerivi going back to back as he switched to the short-side and powered through three Blues tacklers.

With oranges approaching, Kade Banks put the Blues ahead as he won a one on one with his opposite in the right hand corner, giving his team a 14-12 lead at halftime.

The Blues sent a statement straight out of the sheds, skipper Patrick Tuipulotu powering in to kick off the second.

When James Mullen muscled over soon after, the signs looked ominous for the hosts.

Stephen Perofeta capped his quality night with the boot as he stole one from halfback, a little show and go to put the Blues into the thirties.

Beauden Barrett came on for Perofeta and immediately got on the scoresheet, making amends for a poor pass to Banks as he backed up to take the infield pass and dot down.

Chris Apoua got over for a late consolation, but Terrell Peita drove the final nail in shortly after to mercifully end the slaughter.

Follow how the action unfolded below.

Moana Pasifika: 1. Malakai Hala-Ngatai 2. Millenium Sanerivi 3. Atu Moli 4. Allan Craig 5. Jimmy Tupou 6. Miracle Faiilagi (c) 7. Semisi Paea 8. Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa 9. Jonathan Taumateine 10. William Havili 11. Tuna Tuitama 12. Tevita Latu 13. Solomon Alaimalo 14. Israel Leota 15. Glen Vaihu.

Bench: Mamoru Harada, Abraham Pole, Chris Apoua, Veikoso Poloniati, Dominic Ropeti, Augustine Pulu, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Tyler Pulini.

Blues: 1. Ben Ake 2. Kurt Eklund 3. Marcel Renata 4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c) 5. Sam Darry 6. Torian Barnes 7. Anton Segner 8. Hoskins Sotutu 9. Sam Nock 10. Stephen Perofeta 11. Caleb Clarke 12. Pita Ahki 13. Xavi Taele 14. Kade Banks 15. Zarn Sullivan.

Bench: James Mullan, Mason Tupaea, Flyn Yates, Josh Beehre, Terrell Peita, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, AJ Lam.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand