Blues: ‘Hard’ to close Moana chapter

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Source: Radio New Zealand

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What began as a heated inter-city rivalry has eased significantly as any resentment the Blues felt for Moana turns to empathy.

The Blues gave their little brothers one last lesson as they closed out their brief but fierce history on Saturday night.

On the same ground where Moana produced its greatest hour, their historic win over the Blues 12 months earlier now feels like an even more distant memory.

The party has turned to a wake.

Blues skipper Patrick Tuipulotu said it was tough to see what Moana were facing.

“Look at what it’s done for opportunities around New Zealand in terms of having more players to play. It’s sort of hard to see them go away now. I certainly feel for the players who have invested a lot of time, the management and coaches, the fans who wanted to see something great.

“I think for me, seeing our players now having to look for jobs elsewhere, it’s probably harder for me to watch. They’re good guys and I know them personally, it’s hard to see them disband now.”

He described the cross-city relationship as a sibling rivalry, apt considering his little bother Tito is part of the franchise.

“I feel like I’m having a fight with my brother. It’s Moana Blues so it’s always good banter that makes each other stronger, that competition, and we’ve seen in the last couple of years how deep that rivalry runs and how physical the game gets, so I only get positive things from it.”

Coach Vern Cotter said they knew Moana would turn up.

“We wanted to respect Moana because they’re a good team and first and foremost we respect them through our physicality.”

Despite sitting second on the table, the Blues are yet to really fire in 2026.

“We probably will never be satisfied in where we’re at. But we’re trending in the right direction and you never want to let your feet leave the ground before you go to Christchurch and play the Crusaders. I think that’s really important that we know that they will be out to get us. They need points and there’s not a harder place to go to in New Zealand or in world rugby really than Christchurch.”

Coach Fa’alogo Tana Umaga said the side was experiencing “a multitude of emotions.”

“The uncertainty, the boys talk about it because it’s tough when you don’t know what the future looks like and what possibly next week looks like. But they haven’t dropped their lip, they know there’s things going on and, we just leave all that baggage at the door.”

However, he said the camaraderie remained.

“There’s anger outside, but we always seem to have a bit of a laugh when we’re together and make light of the situation together. We know it’s really playing on everyone’s mind now.”

Moana proved they aren’t shy to innovate, pulling out a Springboks trick during the match where they formed a midfield lineout from a tap.

“We’re trying anything, you know, and it obviously works. So I think it gave a bit of a shock to the Blues when we did it. Obviously worked for us. And so, you know, that was very pleasing. it’s something the players came up with. And I said, well if that’s what you want to do, that’s what you want to do. And it worked.”

Moana managed a monumental upset over the Blues in Albany last year, but Umaga admits morale within the squad is a far cry from it was on that night.

“We understand running a rugby club is tough. It’s tough. You can be angry at everyone, but it’s probably not going to help what we’re doing. We know people are still fighting for us. Again, there’s a glimmer of hope. It’s only a glimmer, but at least it’s something.”

He said all they can do, is stay tight as a team.

“Turning up every day is winning for us at the minute. Just looking after each other is a huge win for us, especially around this time. We’ll keep grinding away. You’ve just got to take the little things.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand