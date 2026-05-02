Auckland FC into A-League semis after penalty shoot-out

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

Auckland FC have ended Melbourne City’s A-League title defence with a win in penalties an Elimination Final on Saturday.

By recording their first victory in six weeks Auckland progress to the semi-finals for the second consecutive season.

Shaking off their patchy home form Auckland kept their season alive by the barest of margins in their first ever penalty shoot-out.

For a second week in a row Auckland forward Guillermo May headed home to open the scoring. May’s goal came on the stroke of half-time.

The Uruguayan has had success against City, having scored his third goal of the season against them in February, the last time City were in Auckland.

Auckland were frantic in their pursuit of a second goal late in the game but it was their defence that had to stand up against a desperate City.

In the fourth minute of stoppage time City equalised from a set piece with substitute Medin Memeti on the back post firing the ball into the net.

The home side applied the pressure in the first period of extra time forcing City goalkeeper Patrick Beach into a couple of good saves but could not add to their score before the final 15 minutes of the match.

Neither team scored in the second period of extra time, so the game was decided on penalties.

Both teams scored their first six penalties before Auckland goalkeeper Michael saved City’s seventh attempt and Dan Hall slotted the winner for Auckland.

Auckland now host Adelaide United next week in the first match of a two-legged semi-final.

See how the match unfolded here:

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand