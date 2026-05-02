Super Rugby Pacific – Fijian Drua prove too tough at home for Highlanders

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Liam Swiggs / RNZ

The Fijian Drua have scored their first Super Rugby Pacific win over the Highlanders with a 24-14 win in Ba.

The results is a blow to the Highlanders’ hopes of making the playoffs, while at the same time a boost to the Drua’s chances.

The Drua made a decisive break early in the second half with two tries in the first eight minutes after the Highlanders led 14-12 at halftime.

The Highlanders had their chances to score in the second half, but they have made too many mistakes, turning over the ball frequently in the stifling heat.

With the home crowd roaring them on, the Drua attempted to secure a bonus point try in the dying stages but were thwarted at the death by a knock-on and the referee waved fulltime.

The result leaves both sides and the Waratahs on 20 points, three points behind the Reds, who are in sixth place.

The Highlanders host the Waratahs next weekend while the Drua have a bye.

A highlight for the Drua was No 8 Elia Canakaivata scoring a try in his 50th Super Rugby Pacific match for them.

Kickoff was at 4pm.

Drua: 1. Haereiti Hetet 2. Zuriel Togiatama 3. Mesake Doge 4. Isoa Nasilasila 5. Temo Mayanavanua (co-c) 6. Joseva Tamani 7. Kitione Salawa 8. Elia Canakaivata 9. Issak Fines-Leleiwasa 10. Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula 11. Joji Nasova 12. Virimi Vakatawa 13. Tuidraki Samusamuvodre 14. Frank Lomani (co-c) 15. Isikeli Rabitu.

Bench: Kavaia Tagivetaua, Emosi Tuqiri, Peni Ravai, Mesake Vocevoce, Isoa Tuwai, Philip Baselala, Kemu Valetini, Maika Tuitubou.

Highlanders: 1. Ethan de Groot (co-c) 2. Jack Taylor 3. Angus Ta’avao 4. Oliver Haig 5. Mitch Dunshea 6. Te Kamaka Howden 7. Veveni Lasaqa 8. Nikora Broughton 9. Folau Fakatava 10. Cameron Millar 11. Jona Nareki 12. Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-c) 13. Tanielu Tele’a 14. Jonah Lowe 15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

Bench: Soane Vikena, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Sean Withy, Lucas Casey, Adam Lennox, Taine Robinson, Xavier Tito-Harris.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand