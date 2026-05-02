Silver Fern legend Casey Kopua comes out of retirement to help Magic

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Source: Radio New Zealand

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The Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic have named Silver Fern legend Casey Kopua as an interim replacement player ahead of their ANZ Premiership clash against the Stars.

The long-time Magic stalwart is joining the side to provide defensive cover for Oceane Maihi, who will have her load managed when they meet the Stars tomorrow.

Grace Walsh has also been named as a temporary replacement player. The shooter has been brought in to replace Saviour Tui, who is unavailable due to injury.

The franchise said Kopua will add a wealth of experience and leadership to the environment, with the former captain stepping back into the Magic dress to support the group.

Magic head coach Mary-Jane Araroa said both players would bring valuable qualities to the group.

“Casey brings a huge amount of experience and leadership, and she knows exactly what it means to wear this dress. She’s been a big part of this environment before and will add real calm and direction for us,” Araroa said.

“Grace has worked hard for her opportunity. She’s a player who brings energy and a willingness to learn, and we’re looking forward to seeing her step into this environment.”

Last year Kopua shocked the netball world when she answered an SOS to play in Australia’s Suncorp Super Netball, part-way through the season.

The 40-year-old retired from top flight netball in 2019 after the Silver Ferns won the World Cup.

But Kopua’s stint at the injury depleted Giants was successful and her leadership on court lifted the players around her.

Both players will be available for selection for tomorrow’s game in Auckland.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand