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Bilingual singer Geneva AM: ‘I just want to keep making music and uniting everybody’

May 2, 2026

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Bilingual singer Geneva AM: ‘I just want to keep making music and uniting everybody’

Source: Radio New Zealand

Geneva AM (aka Geneva Alexander-Masters) thought she was done with putting her feelings into music after fronting the alt-electronic band SoccerPractise. Then, in 2023, she gave birth to her son at home on Waiheke Island during level four lockdown.

“I was suddenly overwhelmed with emotion and overwhelmed with love, and I really needed to put it into something and make a record of it. I decided to make a song [the award-winning ‘IHO’] at my kitchen table in between nap times. And that’s kind of how I started again. It just came from like a really wholesome place.”

Alexander-Masters tells RNZ’s Music 101 about the inspiration for Pikipiki and her plans for the wedding she announced in her Taite acceptance speech.

This video is hosted on Youtube.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand