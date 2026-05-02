SH8 near Cromwell closed after truck rolls

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

NZTA/Supplied

State Highway 8/Tarras-Cromwell Road remains closed on Saturday morning following a truck crash overnight.

A detour is in place while contractors work to unload goods from the crashed truck.

NZTA/Supplied

Once the truck is unloaded, the rolled truck will then be shifted so that the road can reopen.

The road is closed near Lindis River Bridge in Central Otago. Road users are advised to avoid the area or delay their journeys if possible.

NZTA/Supplied

The detour route for northbound traffic is turning right onto Ardgour Road, then right back onto SH8/Tarras-Cromwell Road at Tarras. The reverse applies for southbound traffic. The detour is suitable for heavy vehicles.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand