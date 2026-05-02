A case of Beauty and the Beast: Shoplifters target cosmetics and meat products

Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Four offenders were arrested on Thursday after stealing clothing and butchery items from retailers in Kāpiti.

They have been bailed to appear in court next week after Police caught up with them following a traffic stop in Levin on Thursday evening.

“At about 5.15pm on 30 April, police were travelling through Paraparaumu when we received reports of a shoplifting in progress,” says Sergeant Nathan Hessell of Levin Police.

“A vehicle had been parked outside a retailer at the local mall, with three people reported to be stealing clothing from inside.

“The offenders, who were aggressive and hostile when confronted by staff, then fled to the vehicle with several stolen items and drove away from the scene. The same group was involved in the theft of $1700 worth of meat products from a supermarket at around the same time.”

A Police unit located the vehicle a short time later in Levin.

“Officers signalled for the vehicle to stop, which it did, however one of the occupants immediately fled on foot,” says Sergeant Hessell.

“Police chased that person, and he was apprehended and arrested. The vehicle was searched and some of the stolen meat and clothing were located in the vehicle, to the value of $300. These offenders are off-loading their stolen items to family and friends as soon as they can.

“With the alleged offenders in custody, Police were able to conduct further enquiries, establishing that the four offenders and the vehicle being used by them had been wanted in relation to shoplifting and petrol drive offs at several separate retail outfits for months.

“The same group of offenders had also allegedly stolen around $4000 worth of meat and $1260 worth of beauty products and cosmetics on 29 April. None of the property stolen has been recovered.

“There are several co-offenders who have yet to be identified and when they are, they will be located and prosecuted. Police have several suspects nominated for the outstanding offenders.

“This was great work by our staff. We now have four people before the court and have cleared numerous charges of shoplifting and theft over the Kāpiti, Horowhenua and Manawatū areas. Only a portion of the meat and other items allegedly stolen by this organised group of thieves has been recovered. This meat is being stolen and on-sold to family and friends of the offenders.”

A 29-year-old man has been charged with shoplifting, trespass, and driving while disqualified, and two women aged 18 and 19 will appear on various shoplifting charges. These two female offenders are allegedly responsible for thousands of dollars of meat, cosmetics, and clothing being stolen throughout the lower North Island. A 16-year-old youth was also arrested for shoplifting and is due to appear in the Levin Youth Court next week.

“Police anticipate many more files and charges will come to light once the offenders are linked to other crimes throughout the area,” Says Sergeant Hessell.

All have been bailed to appear in the Levin District Court next week on strict bail conditions including curfews, non-association with each other, and not to enter any retail store.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre.

MIL OSI