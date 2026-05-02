Netball: Mystics beat Tactix in grand-final rematch

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Source: Radio New Zealand

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The Mystics have ended the unbeaten run of the Tactix, with a 52-43 win over the team that upset them in last year’s ANZ Premiership grand final.

The meet on Saturday was the first between the teams since that game, which would have haunted the Northern Mystics in the off-season.

They were red hot favourites going into the final, but the Mainland Tactix played their best game of the season, beating the Mystics 58-46 in Auckland.

With just one change to the team in the off-season, the Mystics are seen as title contenders again. But they came into Saturday’s fourth round sitting fifth on the ladder, with one win and two losses.

In stark contrast, the Tactix have exceeded expectations by sitting at the top of the ladder, despite losing seven of their premiership team.

The Tactix were without captain Erikana Pedersen, who is nursing a shoulder injury that forced her off the court in round three. Youngsters Parris Petera and Taiana Day shared time in the midcourt in her place.

The sides drew 12-all at the end of the first quarter at Auckland’s Trusts Arena – the scene of last year’s grand final.

Mystics coach Tia Winikerei sprung a surprise when she put Tayla Earle in at wing attack for the first half of the second quarter in place of Peta Toeava.

Toeava returned to the court and brought up her 150th National League match. The 32-year-old has played all of her matches for the Mystics, since making her debut in 2013.

Winikerei made countless substitutions throughout the match.

Blake Armstrong

The Tactix led by just one at half-time but the Mystics came out firing in the third quarter.

The Mystics, knowing they had to get their season on track, won the third period 14-7 for a six goal lead heading into the final term.

Mystics defender Catherine Hall started creating havoc for the Tactix shooters, and finished the game with another big haul of defensive gains.

Mystics shooter Sophia Lafaiali’i, who spent 50 minutes on court, impressed with a 36 goal effort at 90 percent accuracy.

Amorangi Malesala, who has been in fine form since her move south to the Tactix, had a solid outing but was only able to convert one of several attempts at the two-point shot.

Tactix coach Donna Wilkins said her side missed Pedersen and that it showed at times when panic started creeping into the midcourt.

Pedersen is still being assessed as to the extent of her injury.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand