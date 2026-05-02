A naturopath’s school-lunch hack: ‘Put fruit and vegetables in a thermos’

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Source: Radio New Zealand

When Catie Gett’s 10-year-old started school, she ate up the highly nutritious lunches her mum prepared. But when she got older, she wanted her lunch to look like everyone else’s – i.e., processed food.

Changing tack, the Melbourne naturopath now mostly concentrates on the “book ends” of her children’s diet – a healthy breakfast and dinner. When you’re packing cut-up fruit and veges for a school lunch, she says, a thermos for school lunch is a “game-changer”.

“I started putting her grapes and carrot sticks and cucumber and things in a thermos and it gets eaten,” she tells RNZ’s Saturday Morning .

Catie Gett is a single mum and the author of The Staple Store Cookbook Vol. 1. Jana Longhurst