New state of the art cancer treatment machine at Dunedin Hospital

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Source: New Zealand Government

Cancer patients across the lower South Island will benefit from more precise and advanced treatment with a new $4.3 million Linear Accelerator (LINAC) machine at Dunedin Hospital, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

High-precision, targeted cancer treatment

Next-generation technology

Shorter treatment times for patients

“This is a significant step forward for cancer care in the South, giving patients access to more advanced, highly targeted treatment closer to home,” Mr Brown says.

Dunedin Hospital operates three LINAC machines. This latest generation unit replaces one that had reached the end of its working life, ensuring patients continue to receive vital treatment for cancer, as well as some debilitating benign conditions.

“The new machine can target very small lesions to within one millimetre and can deliver radiation to tumour sites from many different angles. This allows higher doses of radiation to be delivered while minimising damage and side‑effect risks to surrounding healthy areas, including critical areas such as the brain.”

“The updated software also allows clinicians to treat multiple tumours at the same time, reducing overall treatment times for patients and allowing for some treatments that are not possible with older models.

“It also supports ongoing service development by giving clinical teams the opportunity to train on the latest technology and continue improving how care is delivered.”

The installation is part of a wider programme to upgrade and expand cancer treatment capacity across New Zealand, including a recent installation at the Taranaki Cancer Centre, with more planned across the country.

Mr Brown says the Government is focused on improving cancer outcomes for New Zealanders.

“Investments like this about building a stronger future for cancer care in the South, ensuring patients and their communities have access to quality, modern cancer treatment closer to home, now and for many years to come.”

MIL OSI