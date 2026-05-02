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The eye-opening results of a study on kids’ mouthguards

May 2, 2026

AM-NCAsiaAsia PacificAustralia
The eye-opening results of a study on kids’ mouthguards

Source: Radio New Zealand

Many young Australians and New Zealanders are beginning their winter sports season, gearing up for sports such as football, hockey and rugby. Apart from the training sessions, weekend games and oranges at half-time, these contact sports also involve mouthguards.

Mouthguards protect the teeth, gums and jaw from serious injury. But while most parents and coaches insist kids wear them, far fewer think about what happens after the game – and whether mouthguards get cleaned properly.

Our research suggests poor mouthguard care can lead to bacterial buildup and potential health risks.

The Conversation

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand