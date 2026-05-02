NRL: Parramatta Eels v NZ Warriors

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Source: Radio New Zealand

David Neilson/Photosport

Flying wing Alofiana Khan-Pereira scored his third straight try double for NZ Warriors, as they pulled away from Parramatta Eels 36-14 in Sydney.

Leading 16-6 at halftime, the visitors allowed their hosts back into the contest at 18-14 midway through the second half, but finished the stronger, piling on three unanswered converted tries to bury the Eels.

Former Warriors Ronald Volkman scored two tries for Parramatta and seemed on a one-man mission to bring his old outfit crashing to earth, but he also proved his team’s undoing, throwing a long, attacking pass that was picked off and ultimately led to the clinching try by centre Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

The Warriors started both halves sluggishly, with Volkman grabbing an early lead for the Eels.

Needing a try to get them back into the contest, Parramatta scored a miracle in the right corner, when wing Brian Kelly chased a kick, won the ball in the air and smuggled an offload for centre Will Penisini to score.

Volkman’s second brought them closer, but Warriors half Tanah Boyd kept their noses in front, before the injection of Erin Clark for the final quarter lifted them to another gear.

The Warriors are now level with Penrith Panthers atop the NRL table, trailling on points differential, and they will bank two more competition points with their first bye next week.

Relive the action here:

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand