XIXILI Redefines Lingerie Retail as Malaysia’s First Brand to Launch 3D Avatar Fitting Technology

Source: Media Outreach

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 May 2026 – One issue has long persisted across the lingerie industry: most women are wearing the wrong bra size without realising it, often for years at a time. To address this gap, XIXILI’s 3D Avatar Try-On Tool brings the precision of an in-store fitting into the home, combining technology with the personalised guidance women have traditionally only been able to access in person.

XIXILI 3D Avatar fitting feature and the typical lifestyle of a woman seeking a comfortable fit.

A Problem Hiding in Plain Sight

Bra fit is one of the most overlooked aspects of everyday wellness. Many women buy from memory rather than measurement, reordering the same size out of habit even as their bodies naturally change. Weight shifts, hormonal cycles, pregnancy, and age all influence fit, yet these changes rarely prompt a fresh measurement.

Part of the reason the problem persists is that there is no natural moment to recheck. Unlike shoe size or clothing size, which get reassessed with every new purchase, bras are often bought in the same style and size across entire life stages, with the original fitting, if there ever was one, long forgotten. The consequences build up slowly, contributing to back, neck, and shoulder strain, skin chafing, and a quiet shift in posture over the years.



Where Technology Meets the Tape Measure

XIXILI’s 3D Avatar Try-On Tool was developed to close exactly this gap. Using it is straightforward. Women enter a few key details, including height, bust size, hip size, and body shape, and the tool builds a personalised 3D avatar that mirrors their proportions. Any bra or panty in the XIXILI range can then be virtually fitted onto the avatar, turning sizing into something women can see, rather than guess.

“Women often come to us convinced they need a different cup size, when the real issue is that no one has ever measured them properly,” says Tara Tan, Marketing Director at XIXILI. “The 3D Avatar Tool was built to give every woman that kind of guidance, whether she is in our boutique or shopping from her sofa.”

For women who want to start with the basics, learning how to measure bra size at home is the first step. XIXILI’s bra size chart walks women through the two measurements that matter, the underbust and the topbust, before they step into the avatar experience.



A Small Shift With a Lasting Difference

The difference a correctly fitted bra makes is felt from the moment it is worn. Clothes sit better, shoulders ease back, and the low-level discomfort many women have learned to live with simply falls away. By placing fitting expertise into the hands of every shopper, XIXILI is making that shift more accessible than ever.

For more information and to explore XIXILI’s full collection, visit www.xixili-intimates.com.

https://www.xixili-intimates.com/my/

https://www.facebook.com/XIXILI.OfficialFanPage/

https://www.instagram.com/xixili_intima/

https://www.tiktok.com/@xixili_intima?lang=en

https://www.youtube.com/user/xixilipage

Hashtag: #XIXILI #MYLingerie

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– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.