Police appeal for information following fatal crash, Kinleith

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing for information following a fatal crash in Kinleith, south of Tokoroa, on Wednesday 29 April.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1, Tar Hill, at around 9.10pm. Tragically, two people died as a result of the crash.

Police are making enquiries into the circumstances of the crash and are urging anyone who may have information to come forward.

We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who has dashcam footage of State Highway 1, Tar Hill near Kinleith, between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Wednesday 29 April, or who may have captured footage of the crash itself.

Police would also like to speak with the drivers of two northbound truck and trailer units that were travelling through the passing lanes at the time of the crash.

One of these trucks was narrowly missed by one of the vehicles involved as it returned to the southbound lane after overtaking a truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police through 105, either online or over the phone, and reference file number 260430/0478.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI