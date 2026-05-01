Football: FIFA president says ‘of cours’ Iran will be at World Cup

Source: Radio New Zealand

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire / Photosport

FIFA president Gianni Infantino insists Iran will be participating in the World Cup, to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico in June.

There has been uncertainty over Iran’s participation in the tournament because of the war with the US and Israel.

New Zealand’s All Whites are in the same group as Iran at the World Cup. Their first match at the tournament is scheduled against Iran in Los Angeles on 15 June.

But the head of world football’s governing body used his address at FIFA’s annual congress in Canada to reiterate Iran’s participation.

“Of course, Iran will be participating at the FIFA World Cup 2026 and, of course, Iran will play in the United States of America,” Infantino said.

“And the reason for that is very simple, dear friends, it is because we have to unite, we have to bring people together. It is my responsibility, it is our responsibility.

“Football unites the world. FIFA unites the world. You unite the world. We unite the world. And we have to remember, always, that we have to be positive.”

The World Cup begins on 11 June with Iran due to face New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles on 15 and 21 June respectively, and then Egypt in Seattle on 26 June.

Iran had petitioned for their games to be played in Mexico, but Infantino has always maintained the country would take part in the tournament as scheduled.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand