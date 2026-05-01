Weka on a walkabout in Wānaka

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 01 May 2026

DOC has received multiple reports of a wayward weka wandering the township.

DOC principal biodiversity ranger James Speirs says the best thing people can do is leave it be.

“While it is an unusual sight to see a weka walking down your street, our advice is to leave it be, don’t feed it and enjoy this curious creature from a distance. Keep dogs under control as you would with any other wildlife.”

Buff weka were first transferred from the Chatham Islands to Te Peka Karara (Stevensons Island) in Lake Wānaka 2002 to breed within a purpose-built predator free enclosure. Once grown they were transferred from Te Peka Karara to the larger predator free island of Mou Waho Scenic Reserve.

Should you find the animal in distress or facing harm you can call the DOC hotline, 0800 362 468 (0800 DOC HOT).

NATURE LOOKS DIFFERENT FROM HERE Nature isn’t scenery. Nature is a society that we rely on for everything, every day. It’s behind our identity and our way of life.

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MIL OSI