Man charged following serious assault in Camberley

Source: New Zealand Police

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged, following a serious assault in Hastings yesterday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick says Police were called to a commercial premises on Kiwi Street in Camberley just before 3pm on Thursday.

“Two people sustained injuries that appear consistent with stab wounds and required medical treatment.

“The alleged offender then fled the scene on foot, before being located nearby and taken into custody a short time later.”

A scene examination has been completed at the premises and Police continue to make enquiries into the incident.

“Officers have been out in the Camberley community providing reassurance to the community, and will continue to conduct those reassurance patrols in the coming days”, says Detective Senior Sergeant Patrick.

“We would also like to thank the members of the Camberley community who stepped in to support the victims and assist Police with locating the alleged offender.

“The two victims have since been discharged from hospital and continue to recover at home. Both are understandably extremely shaken following yesterday’s events.”

The man is due to appear in the Hastings District Court on 26 May. He faces two charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and charges of theft, and resisting Police.

Further charges have not been ruled out.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI