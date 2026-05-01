US invites NZ to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz

Source: Radio New Zealand

Mark Papalii / RNZ / Jim Watson / AFP

The United States has invited New Zealand to join forces with a number of other countries to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The vital shipping route has beenlargely shut since the beginning of the Middle East war.

The Wall Street Journal reported the Trump administration had called on US embassies to encourage foreign governments to join a coalition that would restore access to the strait.

A spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said New Zealand had received “initial and preliminary information” on a US proposal.

“We are in the process of asking questions and seeking more information about this preliminary proposal. Accordingly, we are not close to a point where the New Zealand Government would be making any decisions about it.”

AFP PHOTO /NASA/HANDOUT

The spokesperson said New Zealand had also been in meetings with “a broad range of partners” to understand the UK and France-led military planning for a potential multinational mission to re-open the passage. Those meetings would inform any future advice to ministers on potentially contributing to a multinational coalition, they said.

The minister’s office said New Zealand would only consider participating in any mission related to the strait if there was a sustainable ceasefire agreement.

“Our potential participation would also be a matter for Cabinet consideration at the appropriate future time.”

The US Embassy has been approached for comment.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand