Guy Montgomery went from lazy school student to hosting a TV spelling bee across two countries

Source: Radio New Zealand

When comedian Guy Montgomery calls, he’s sitting in a chair near the food court of a Sydney shopping centre.

His in-laws are visiting, helping his partner, actor Chelsie Preston Crayford, with their eight-month-old baby. Along with his stepdaughter Olive, there isn’t much quiet space at home. Luckily, the shopping centre has comfy chairs.

Things have changed a lot over the past few years for the Kiwi comedian, and not just in his home life.

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