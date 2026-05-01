Guy Montgomery went from lazy school student to hosting a TV spelling bee across two countries

By
MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

When comedian Guy Montgomery calls, he’s sitting in a chair near the food court of a Sydney shopping centre.

His in-laws are visiting, helping his partner, actor Chelsie Preston Crayford, with their eight-month-old baby. Along with his stepdaughter Olive, there isn’t much quiet space at home. Luckily, the shopping centre has comfy chairs.

Things have changed a lot over the past few years for the Kiwi comedian, and not just in his home life.

This video is hosted on Youtube.

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