MIL OSIAM-NCAsiaAsia PacificCTFDJFEducationHousingKBMIL NZ OSIMIL OSI - New ZealandNew ZealandRadio New ZealandTechnologyTransport Does the ‘Jessica’ tantrum trick really work? By MIL OSI - May 1, 2026 0 2 Source: Radio New Zealand If you are a parent or caregiver, there’s a good chance you are often presented with a range of parenting hacks to help ease the daily grind. A recent trend on social media includes videos of parents pretending to call out a random name — Jessica, specifically — when their child is in the middle of a meltdown. Within a few seconds, most children stop crying and appear curious or stunned at what just happened. Experts say what works for one child may not work for another when dealing with tantrums. Iakov Filimonov – Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand