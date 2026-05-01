Two Tongariro huts join booking system for winter naturing

By
LiveNews Publisher
-
0
5

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date:  01 May 2026

Part of the Tongariro Northern Circuit, the two huts (and Oturere Hut when the rebuild is complete) will no longer be first-in, first served through the off-season, and can be booked for dates starting from 1 May to 24 October 2026.

Principal Ranger Jenny Hayward says it means trampers no longer need to carry a full tent and sleeping mat in case the hut is full.

“There’s a big difference between snow camping and having a cozy night in a hut. Having a booked spot means you’ll fall safely on the side of a cozy night!”

Serviced huts have mattresses, untreated water supply, and toilets. The Tongariro huts have fireplaces, and firewood may be provided – check the DOC website for details. Cooking facilities are not provided so visitors should bring their own.

Jenny says winter adventures can suit a range of abilities, so long as people are prepared for the conditions.

“It’s less than 2 km from the road-end to Mangatepopo Hut, so it’s a great entry-level adventure for colder weather. And with your space booked in the hut, you know you won’t be squished into a corner for a miserable night.”

Bookings are now open for the period 1 May to 22 October 2026. Bookings for the Tongariro Northern Circuit Great Walk for the 2026/2027 summer open on Thursday 21 May.

Visit the DOC website for full hut information and to book.

Contact

For media enquiries contact:

Email: media@doc.govt.nz

MIL OSI

Previous articleOne NZ issue causing widespread internet outage across entire South, parts of North Island
Next articleRoger Randle’s move to coach rugby in Ireland off after old allegations resurface

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR