Two Tongariro huts join booking system for winter naturing

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 01 May 2026

Part of the Tongariro Northern Circuit, the two huts (and Oturere Hut when the rebuild is complete) will no longer be first-in, first served through the off-season, and can be booked for dates starting from 1 May to 24 October 2026.

Principal Ranger Jenny Hayward says it means trampers no longer need to carry a full tent and sleeping mat in case the hut is full.

“There’s a big difference between snow camping and having a cozy night in a hut. Having a booked spot means you’ll fall safely on the side of a cozy night!”

Serviced huts have mattresses, untreated water supply, and toilets. The Tongariro huts have fireplaces, and firewood may be provided – check the DOC website for details. Cooking facilities are not provided so visitors should bring their own.

Jenny says winter adventures can suit a range of abilities, so long as people are prepared for the conditions.

“It’s less than 2 km from the road-end to Mangatepopo Hut, so it’s a great entry-level adventure for colder weather. And with your space booked in the hut, you know you won’t be squished into a corner for a miserable night.”

Bookings are now open for the period 1 May to 22 October 2026. Bookings for the Tongariro Northern Circuit Great Walk for the 2026/2027 summer open on Thursday 21 May.

Visit the DOC website for full hut information and to book.

NATURE LOOKS DIFFERENT FROM HERE Nature isn’t scenery. Nature is a society that we rely on for everything, every day. It’s behind our identity and our way of life.

Contact

For media enquiries contact: Email: media@doc.govt.nz

MIL OSI