One NZ issue causing widespread internet outage across entire South, parts of North Island

Source: Radio New Zealand

screenshot / OneNZ

One NZ internet customers are experiencing outages across the country.

It said the issue was under investigation.

The South Island and the lower North Island were experiencing the outages heavily, with Christchurch and Wellington listing the most outages on One NZ’s outage map.

The company acknowledged the widespread outages under one report.

“We’re aware of an issue affecting some of our cell sites and internet across the Lower North Island and the South Island. This may result in intermittent or no service for some customers in these regions.”

The company said some customers’ internet or calls were dropping out, and it had opened One NZ Satellite access to more customers in affected areas.

“We’re sorry for the disruption, and our teams are working hard to get everything back up and running as quickly as possible.”

It said customers could still stay connected using WhatsApp calling, messaging, and data through its satellite service.

The website Downdetector showed a spike in outages for One.nz this morning.

The website also showed issues for Spark and 2degrees.

There were comments on the post from people around the country who said their internet had not been working – although some also reported it coming back in after 10am.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand