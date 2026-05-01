Roger Randle’s move to coach rugby in Ireland off after old allegations resurface

Source: Radio New Zealand

Clay Cross

Irish rugby club Munster has confirmed that New Zealand coach Roger Randle will no longer be joining the team’s coaching staff after all parties mutually agreed not to proceed with the appointment.

The long-serving Chiefs assistant coach announced last month that he would leave the club after the 2026 Super Rugby season to join his former boss Clayton McMillan at Munster.

The former All Black, who has been a coach at the Hamilton based franchise since 2018, was planning to link up with McMillan in July as an attack coach.

The announcement follows the resurfacing of a 1997 rape allegation, which Randle has always vehemently denied.

“I am deeply saddened that unfounded allegations from nearly 30 years ago – allegations I have always denied – have resurfaced during this process and overshadowed what was a wonderful opportunity to contribute to Munster Rugby,” said Randle in a statement on Munster’s official website.

“I want to state clearly that these claims are false, and I maintain my complete and unwavering innocence, as I always have.

“It became clear that the renewed public attention around these allegations had created circumstances where proceeding with the role was no longer the right outcome for our family. This is something that we accept with genuine sadness and disappointment.

“My priority now is supporting my family and moving forward, while continuing to stand by the truth,” he said.

McMillan, who joined the club last year, said he was disappointed.

“I know Roger well, he’s an outstanding person and coach, and I believe he would have brought a real quality to the programme,” McMillan said.

“My priority and immediate focus is supporting the players and staff, who have shown resolute focus during a challenging period, to deliver the strongest possible finish to the season.”

Chiefs chairman Errol Brain said that the club was saddened by the news that Randle had made the difficult decision to turn down the offer to coach at Munster.

“He is regarded as a man of mana, integrity, and honesty. Roger remains a valued member of the Chiefs coaching staff,” Brain said in a statement.

Randle played 59 games for the Chiefs from 1998 to 2003.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand