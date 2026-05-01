How unhealthy ultra‑processed foods are designed and marketed to make us crave them

By
MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

Consumption of ultra-processed foods – including soft drinks, snacks and ready meals – is growing worldwide, despite evidence they are unhealthy.

Ultra-processed foods (UPFs) make up about 70 percent of packaged food products on supermarket shelves, and even more in convenience stores.

In our new research, we explore how companies that produce these foods play on human nature to make such products seem the easiest, most rewarding and compelling option.

A selection of common foods considered processed to different degrees.

RNZ/Marika Khabazi

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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