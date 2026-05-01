Archaeologists’ important role in Auckland’s regional parks

Source: Auckland Council

Did you know Auckland Council archaeologists play a key role across the Tāmaki Makaurau regional parks network?

With Archaeology Week 2026 upon us, we thought we’d shine a light on this important mahi.

There are 28 regional parks across Tāmaki Makaurau for Aucklanders to enjoy, many with tranquil native bush and beautiful coastlines. These parks have a rich history and there are often features of archaeological significance within.

Chris Mallows is the team leader for cultural heritage implementation at Auckland Council. He explains the vital work council archaeologists carry out with their colleagues in the regional parks team.

“Archaeologists work alongside regional park rangers to help protect cultural heritage while allowing them to get on with the day-to-day management and development of the parks,” Chris says.

“Our regional parks often contain dense archaeological landscapes covering different periods of Auckland’s history, which are generally less modified compared to other areas of the city.

“This gives us the opportunity to preserve these sites so these taonga are there for future generations.”

Park rangers will often ask for an archaeologist’s help when they’re starting a new project such as putting in a new walking track or carrying out infrastructure upgrades.

“We want to avoid damaging any archaeological features that may be near a work site, especially where ground disturbance is involved,” Chris says.

“We do that by identifying risks and giving practical advice so work can continue around an archaeological find.”

Council archaeologists are kept busy at regional parks with usually at least one advising the regional parks team at any given time.

Scott De Silva, Manager of Regional Parks says he’s mindful of the abundance of historic heritage within the network.

“Our rangers are custodians of the taonga that are our regional parks, which Aucklanders value for their natural beauty, open spaces, and as places to relax and recreate.

“We are also mindful of the rich history of our regional parks and are keenly aware of the historic heritage that lies within these sites.

“Council archaeologists play a key role in safeguarding this heritage and helping our staff keep the parks running, and improving them.”

Here are some examples of work council archaeologists have been involved with in regional parks:

Long Bay Regional Park

An archaeologist was called in to assess if any features of the Vaughan Homestead would be affected by a new sewer line. The archaeologist advised that stone walls around the homestead are part of the heritage values of the house – in fact part of the original garden at the site. On this advice, the wall was repaired by a stonemason, preserving it for years to come.

All excavation work for the sewer line was monitored by a consultant archaeologist, to avoid disturbing any known archaeological sites.

Also at Long Bay Regional Park, a buried farm track from the late 1800s, near the shore, became exposed. Following advice from an archaeologist, bollards and ropes were installed in the area to guide the public away from the historic track, with the aim of preserving it for many more years.

Duder Regional Park

Before seasonal planting could be undertaken in Duder Regional Park, our archaeologists surveyed an area known for historic drains. Our survey showed the planting would avoid European drains from the early twentieth century.

Low-lying land was often drained to improve water quality, so the flat land by the sea could be used for crops.

The southern part of the park was used by US Forces during WWII and there are known bombing practice sites offshore. These sites are now bird refuges during high tides and nesting.

Tāwharanui Regional Park

The council’s Urban Ngahere team engages with council archaeologists on planting restoration projects throughout the regional park network.

At Tāwharanui Regional Park an archaeologist accompanied a member of the urban ngahere team to the site and carried out archaeological assessments and provided expert help with accidental discoveries including a midden.

Archaeology Week 2026 runs from 2 May to 10 May 2026. Check out Auckland Heritage’s posts about Archaeology Week on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information about Archaeology Week and to see what events are on, head to the New Zealand Archaeological Association website.

MIL OSI