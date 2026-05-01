Parihaka infrastructure upgrades completed

Source: New Zealand Government

Major infrastructure upgrades at Parihaka in Taranaki are complete, strengthening the nationally significant site and supporting its future protection and use, Regional Development Minister Shane Jones says.

Mr Jones attended an event at Parihaka today to mark the completion of infrastructure improvements supported by $19.8 million in government funding and $8.5m in community co-investment.

“Strong, resilient infrastructure is fundamental to the protection and future wellbeing of this historically significant place. These upgrades will help Parihaka safeguard its legacy, meet today’s needs, and plan with confidence for generations to come,” Mr Jones says.

The Parihaka papakāinga, a village on ancestral Māori land, is on the rural coast of Taranaki and is home to three marae and about 30 dwellings.

The upgrades to roads, water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, lighting, power, fire safety, public amenities and walking trails, will reduce environmental risk, lower long-term maintenance costs, improve flood resilience, and enable future papakāinga housing.

“These are significant upgrades that recognise Parihaka’s history as a symbol of peace, justice, and Māori self-determination in the face of historical Crown aggression.

“Parihaka became a refuge for Māori displaced due to widespread land confiscation during the 1860s. Led by Tohu Kākahi and Te Whiti o Rongomai, its people practised non-violent resistance to land confiscation and forced sales,” Mr Jones says.

“The Crown formally apologised for the invasion of Parihaka in 1881 in 2019, and these infrastructure improvements honour commitments made under the Parihaka Deed of Reconciliation Agreement, Te Kawenata o Rongo.

“As part of efforts to boost the relationship between Parihaka and the Crown, in 2018 the Government provided the Parihaka Papakāinga Trust with a $9m reconciliation payment to support further community development.

“Parihaka remains a site of importance as an international symbol of non‑violent, passive resistance. Today marks an important milestone, recognising the strength of the Parihaka community and supporting its future as a place of peace and learning that will continue to welcome future generations,” Mr Jones says.

MIL OSI