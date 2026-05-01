One NZ issue fixed after causing internet outages across the South Island, parts of North Island

Source: Radio New Zealand

screenshot / OneNZ

One NZ says the issue that caused widespread outages across its network and that of 2degrees has now been fixed.

Internet and calls were unavailable for many customers on Friday morning across the South Island and the lower North Island, with Christchurch and Wellington listing the most outages on One NZ’s outage map.

In a post on social media, chief executive Jason Paris said the issue was caused by a “bug” in one of their technology partners’ software, which “took them a while to fix”.

One NZ took responsibility for the incident, Paris said.

“Although it was in isolated parts of the lower North Island and South Island, it’s just not good enough.

“We understand how important coverage and connectivity is to you to live your life to run your businesses.”

They had been working to fix the issue since the early hours of the morning, and were working to ensure it did not happen again, he said.

“We’re accountable and we own it.

During the outage, One NZ said some customers’ internet or calls were dropping out, and it had opened One NZ Satellite access to more customers in affected areas.

“We’re sorry for the disruption, and our teams are working hard to get everything back up and running as quickly as possible,” it said at the time.

It said customers could still stay connected using WhatsApp calling, messaging, and data through its satellite service.

2degrees said on its website it also was aware of the outages.

“This is related to the widespread One NZ incident. One NZ is working to restore services,” it said.

A Spark spokesperson said there has been no impact to Spark’s network from this issue.

Customers ‘very frustrated’

Wellington IT company, IT NEAR U, told RNZ it had received 15 phone calls this morning from customers experiencing issues with One NZ.

Manager Craven Coetzee said customers were “very frustrated, they can’t work”.

Coetzee said he understood that outages happened and could not be be stopped, but it had brought a lot of issues for users.

Hutt resident Carey Griffiths said at first he thought the problem was at his end and spent ages trying to fix it.

He said he was annoyed not to get direct communication from One NZ.

AA centres closed

Automobile Association (AA) centres across the lower North Island and the whole South Island were closed as a result of the internet outages.

“We’re working closely with local teams to manage this and will reopen services as soon as it’s practical to do so,” it said on social media.

The AA was asking people to check with their local centre before visiting.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and flexibility while this issue is being resolved.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand