Greens tell Luxon to find a spine on US pressure campaign

Source: Green Party

The Green Party is calling on the Prime Minister to rule out signing New Zealand up to a US-led military coalition in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Luxon needs to find some spine and tell Washington that we are not for hire. New Zealanders do not want their Government signing up to a foreign war,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson.

“The Prime Minister has already had to be walked back once on this conflict by his own Foreign Affairs Minister. He cannot be trusted to hold the line a second time without sustained public pressure.”

“Peters has said that any New Zealand involvement would be conditional on a sustainable ceasefire, but if a ceasefire holds then the case for sending warships is moot. The Government cannot have it both ways.”

“Peace is built through diplomacy, ceasefires and the United Nations, not through another US-led ‘coalition of the willing’.”

“Any decision on military deployment must be debated and voted on in Parliament rather than stitched up around the Cabinet table.”

“New Zealanders deserve a say before our defence force is committed to anyone’s war.”

“Aotearoa is at its best when we stand for something rather than chasing the loudest voice in the room. Luxon should rule this out today and recommit to a foreign policy grounded in peace and international law,” says Davidson.

MIL OSI