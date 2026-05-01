Not in the zone: Police disappointed with motorists near schools

Source: New Zealand Police

Counties Manukau East Police have been left appalled following a recent crackdown on motorists travelling at speed through school zones.

More than 70 infringement notices were issued to motorists in just two hours across two days this week.

Senior Sergeant Simon Cornish, of Counties Manukau East Police, says officers set up two checkpoints in Flatbush earlier this week, one on Ormiston Road and the other on Flintridge Drive and were shocked at the outcome.

“A total of 35 people were caught exceeding the speed limit in the first hour alone,” he says.

“This is an incredibly disappointing result.

“It is vital that drivers slow down around schools, even small increases in speed result in a much greater increase in your stopping distance and that can mean the difference between life and death for pedestrians.”

Senior Sergeant Cornish says two drivers were caught more than 20km/h over the posted speed limit.

“While Police and our road safety partners are all working hard to improve road safety, it is essential that road users maintain a high level of attention to keep everyone safe on the roads.

“It’s up to all of us to share responsibility for making the roads as safe as we can.

“Driving at lower speeds around schools when kids are coming and going is part of that and essential in keeping our children safe.”

Police will continue to be out in force anytime, anywhere to deter unsafe driving behaviour.

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

MIL OSI