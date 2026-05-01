Government support for flood hit communities

Source: New Zealand Government

The Government is making a contribution of $150k to Mayoral Relief Funds to help communities in the lower North Island impacted by last week’s flooding, Minister for Emergency Management Mark Mitchell announced today.

“The Government will provide $100,000 to the Mayoral Relief Fund for those impacted by the flooding in Wellington City, and $50,000 for Ruapehu District Council’s Mayoral Relief Fund for those impacted by the flooding in Ohura.

“Last week’s flooding was hugely disruptive and damaging, and my thoughts are with everyone who has had has been impacted. My deepest condolences are with the loved ones of Philip Sutton, who tragically passed away during the Wellington flooding event,” says Mr Mitchell.

“I have been on the ground in the flood-hit regions to speak with emergency responders and locals to discuss their needs and see the extent of the damage first-hand. I have also been in contact with Mayors in the affected regions to offer the Government’s support.

“This contribution will help communities in Wellington and Ohura to get on with the clean-up, and support those who need it.

“I’d like to acknowledge everyone who stepped up to respond to this event – Civil Defence Emergency Management Groups, councils, first responders, iwi and volunteers, utility and lifeline workers, and members of the community who came to each other’s aid.”

Mayoral Relief Funds help communities bounce back after an emergency. Local communities and councils understand where the immediate needs are and how to help individuals, whānau and community organisations, marae.

The funds are in addition to other support that may be available from other agencies such as the Ministry of Social Development and Ministry for Primary Industries.

Mayoral Relief Funds are intended to help fill gaps quickly where an immediate need exists. It’s not a replacement for insurance and costs covered by other funding sources.

MIL OSI