Name suppression sought for offender in anti-Indian graffiti case

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Cole Eastham-Farrelly

An Auckland man has admitted spray-painting anti-Indian graffiti near a school, in an incident that caused alarm in the community.

The message last month incited violence against the Indian community and was spotted near Papatoetoe Central School.

The 61-year-old has applied for permanent name suppression in part because his lawyer says he could face vigilante action in the wake of the incident.

The man has pleaded guilty in Manukau District Court to two charges of intentionally damaging a footpath.

Each charge carries a maximum three-month prison term or $2000 fine.

He also pleaded guilty to being offensive in a public place, which has a maximum $1000 fine.

The man said “ngā mihi” to the judge as his hearing ended.

When police made the arrest they noted the incident had caused concern for communities.

“I can reassure the community that we have assessed this particular event as an isolated incident and that there is no wider risk to the community,” Inspector Dave Christoffersen said last month.

Interim name suppression has been continued at Friday’s hearing because of the man’s impending bid to be granted permanent suppression.

His lawyer, James McGilvray said it was based on two reasons.

The first was on public safety grounds and concerns around “copycat behaviour” and the second was amid a backdrop of social media backlash, he said.

“There is concern that if he was to be identified then he might suffer some vigilante justice, for lack of a better term,” McGilvray told Judge Ngaroma Tahana.

The man will be back in court in September for sentencing and to argue for permanent suppression.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand