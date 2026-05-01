Man arrested following overnight fuel theft

Source: New Zealand Police

A man is due in court following a report of fuel theft from a construction site in Waitematā West overnight.

At about 3.20am, Police were notified of two unknown people at a construction site on Victory Road, Laingholm.

Waitematā West Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Jon Winthrop, says the pair were seen removing fuel from a digger parked on the roadside and filling up petrol cans.

He says officers responded quickly and were hot on the scent.

“Units followed a trail of diesel from the scene and located one male who was arrested and charged with burglary.

“Our enquiries are still ongoing, and we can’t rule out further arrests, but I would like to acknowledge the swift response from frontline staff that led to this arrest.”

Senior Sergeant Winthrop says fuel offending like this is a blight on everyone in the community and the message to the public is to report any suspicious activity immediately.

“Anyone who is thinking of stealing fuel or vehicles should take this as a warning – we will act immediately and use our resources to find and prosecute anyone involved.”

A 35-year-old man will appear in Waitākere District Court on 8 May.

People are encouraged to follow Police prevention advice at: https://www.police.govt.nz/advice-services/personal-community-safety/fue…

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

MIL OSI