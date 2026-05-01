$3b export surge under NZ-EU trade agreement

Source: New Zealand Government

Kiwi exports to the European Union have rocketed by $3 billion in just two years under the New Zealand-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), delivering a major boost to the economy and supporting jobs nationwide, Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay says.

“Because the FTA entered into force early, our exporters got an immediate head start with tariff cuts and better access into what is now our fastest-growing major market,” Mr McClay says.

Exports to the EU hit $8.8 billion in the year to December 2025 – up 29 per cent, or nearly $1.9 billion. Two years ago, exports were $5.7 billion.

“On the Agreement’s second anniversary, Kiwi exporters have now chalked up an extra $3 billion in sales. This growth has significantly exceeded forecasts and expectations and shows what’s possible when we back our exporters and open new doors.

“It means the world is choosing more of the high-quality food, fibre and products our farmers, growers and businesses are known for.”

Some of the standout gains in the last year include butter exports up 121 per cent, meat up 38 per cent, industrial goods up 61 per cent, and tourism up 7.3 per cent.

One in four New Zealand jobs depends on trade. Mr McClay says the surge in exports is flowing directly into stronger regional economies, higher incomes and more secure jobs.

“Making full use of the Agreement is vital in a time of global uncertainty and supports New Zealand’s goal of doubling export value within a decade.

“Today we celebrate not only our strengthened trade to the EU, but also the strong relationship we have developed over many years. The EU remains a trusted and important partner for New Zealand.”

Export growth to the EU in the year to December included:

• Total goods exports up 35 per cent to $6.7b

• Services exports up 11 per cent to $2b, including:

– tourism up 7.3 per cent to $1.1b

– education-related exports up nearly 18 per cent to 245m

• Meat up 38 per cent to $1.9b, including sheep meat up 50 per cent to $1.39b

• Dairy up 58 per cent to 616m, including:

– Butter up 121 per cent to 276m

– Cheese up 400 per cent to 51m

• Industrial exports up 61.3 per cent to 1.44b

• Fruit and vegetables up 29.3 per cent to $1.36b, including $1.2b of kiwifruit

• Seafood up 15.1 per cent to $384m



Note to editor:

Two-way goods and services trade between the EU and NZ increased 14 per cent to $23.21b in the year to December 2025.



MIL OSI