Health – GenPro launches confidential buy-and-sell service for general practice

Source: GenPro

GenPro has launched a new confidential matching service, Hononga, to support and sustain independent ownership of general practices across New Zealand.

GenPro’s Deputy Chair, Dr Stephanie Taylor, says the service is designed to help GPs buy into or grow their ownership.

“It also supports existing owners to exit or reduce their involvement without having to sell to large corporate groups or primary health organisations,” she says.

“Independent ownership helps to keep doctors embedded in their communities over the long term and supports continuity of care,” says Dr Taylor.

“Hononga will help ensure community-based practices remain locally owned and sustainable into the future.”

Hononga—te reo Māori for ‘connection’ or ‘link’—comes at a time when increasing numbers of practices are being sold to large privately-owned or publicly-listed corporate entities. Dr Taylor estimates that around one in five general practices are now corporately owned, a significant rise in recent years.

“Practice owners considering selling can feel their only option is a corporate buyer,” she says. “Hononga creates a pathway to connect with like-minded GPs who want to invest in an independent practice in a local community.”

Dr Taylor says the service offers a confidential alternative to traditional sales methods such as advertising in industry publications.

“Advertising a sale can be challenging, particularly in smaller communities where owners may wish to avoid uncertainty for patients and staff. Hononga allows for discreet, structured engagement.”

Hononga has already generated strong interest. Eight sellers—primarily planning retirement or reduced working hours—and five buyers, including those seeking to expand, have registered already.

“While no transactions have yet been completed, the service is already providing valuable insights into market demand and the needs of both buyers and sellers,” says Dr Taylor.

GenPro members are owners and providers of general practices and urgent care centres throughout Aotearoa New Zealand.