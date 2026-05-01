May Day: Union warns against fuel crisis opportunism by employers

Source: Workers First Union



Workers First Union members, who are attending May Day events around the country today, are warning that employers and Government are seeking to exploit the fuel crisis caused by the US-Israeli attacks on Iran to promote austerity and attacks on workers’ rights.

Dennis Maga, Workers First General Secretary, said Aotearoa New Zealand would suffer in the long term if employers and Government used the cost of living crisis to “get rid” of workers and push for lower wages and worse employment conditions during collective bargaining.

“What we’re seeing in workplaces is that employers have been emboldened by the right-wing coalition and are bargaining with austerity and wage depression in mind,” said Mr Maga.

“Workers are dealing with the existing cost of living crisis while struggling to pay their fuel bills just to get to their jobs, and employers are milking the geopolitical issues for all they’re worth.”

“The solution to the crisis and the growing exodus of workers to Australia is higher wages and better working conditions, not austerity and more Government attacks on our rights at work.”

Elizabeth Hadfield, a senior operator at an Auckland distribution centre, will be speaking at the South Auckland May Day event today. She said workers needed more than the “bare minimum” that companies offered based on the Government’s guidelines.

“If a company gives the minimum to workers, they should expect the minimum in return,” said Ms Hadfield. “A good employer listens to workers, understands when they’re struggling, and helps them.”

“We work to live, not live to work. We don’t want to grind our lives away and still struggle to feed our families with the twenty dollars that’s left over after paying your bills.”

“I’ve been in jobs where I cried and cried, tried to work harder, expecting the minimum and just about coping with it. But it’s not right, and not everyone can do that. Companies need you as much as you need them – there is no company without their workers.”

“I go to May Day because it’s about time that workers understood their worth and felt encouraged to know they aren’t the only ones in this situation. Community matters, and we are powerful together – we can be heard.”