Green Party pushes for extension of $50 fuel crisis relief payment to students, alongside Winter Energy Payment

Source: Green Party

The Green Party has released an updated Member’s Bill to extend the Winter Energy Payment to tertiary students and temporarily raise this year’s payment for students by $50 a week, to match the fossil fuel crisis response payment.

The Winter Energy Payment begins today, 1 May, and is currently provided to beneficiaries and pensioners to help them heat their homes until October, while other families are receiving the temporary $50 boost to help cover fuel and the cost of living.

“Right now, students are unable to receive any extra support during this cost of living and fossil fuel crisis. This will leave students out in the cold,” says Green Party Tertiary Education spokesperson Francisco Hernandez.

“Many are living week to week and may find themselves in a position this winter where they have to sacrifice having a warm home to stay afloat.”

“Tertiary students are currently ineligible for both kinds of energy support, despite lower incomes and disproportionate experiences of cold and damp rental housing.”

“The Bill will remedy this inequity by expanding eligibility for the Winter Energy Payment to full-time tertiary education students and increasing it for students to match the fossil fuel crisis relief payment.”

“We want to be a country where everyone can be safe and warm, not a country where people have to sacrifice their health and safety because of financial hardship.”

“Standing up for students is just one of the Green Party’s steps to ease high costs. Everyone who needs support right now should be receiving it, including beneficiaries and pensioners.”

“We can reduce the burden of high fuel and winter energy costs for students so they can focus on pursuing their studies and reaching their full potential,” says Hernandez.

To support the Bill, sign the petition here: Support the Winter Energy Payment for students – action.greens.org.nz

MIL OSI