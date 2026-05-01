Cost of living driven by fossil fuels and power price hikes

Source: Green Party

The Green Party says new Stats NZ data shows a 2.1% increase in household living costs is driven by out of control fossil fuel and power prices, and is hitting lower income people the hardest.

“The Green Party will continue working for practical, common-sense solutions to bring down the cost of living for ordinary people,” says Green Party Co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick.

“The Greens have called on the Government to lower power bills by up to $1000 a year by making it easier to put solar panels on homes. We have proposed free, expanded public transport to help people get around without blowing their budget at the petrol pump.”

“Spending on food for the average household has gone up by around $22 a week, and spending on electricity has risen by $8 a week since the December 2023 quarter, based on CPI data. This is why we must electrify our economy with urgency, to reduce energy bills and protect our food supply.”

“Luxon’s Government is all too keen to ignore New Zealanders struggling to get by, preferring to waste Parliament’s time defining women, undermining our constitutional foundations by ripping out te Tiriti obligations, and tearing the Ministry for the Environment apart.”

“When somebody shows you who they are and what they care about, believe them. New Zealanders deserve so much better than what they’re getting from this Government.”

MIL OSI