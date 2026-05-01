Firearms, ammunition seized during search warrant

Source: New Zealand Police

Police have charged one person and removed five firearms from circulation following the execution of a search warrant in Te Atatū Peninsula yesterday.

Waitematā Police had received information that a person was in possession of illegal firearms.

The suspect was allegedly involved in supplying these firearms to gang members.

“Information suggested the man was storing these weapons at his home address and in his vehicle,” Detective Senior Sergeant Joshua Lautogo says.

Early yesterday morning, Police executed a search warrant at an address on Fathom Place.

“During the search, officers located three military-style semi-automatic firearms, two rifles, 30-round magazines, ammunition, and body armour.

“The Offender Prevention Teams led the response and quickly identified a person of interest,” Detective Senior Sergeant Lautogo says.

A man at the address was taken into custody without incident.

Detective Senior Sergeant Lautogo says the seizure of these weapons is a significant result.

“Removing these firearms from circulation means they no longer pose a serious threat to the community.”

A 51-year-old man appeared in Waitākere District Court yesterday, charged with five counts of unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm, one count of unlawful possession of ammunition, and one count of unlawful possession of explosives.

He was remanded on bail and will reappear on 8 May.

ENDS

Frankie Le Roy/NZ Police

MIL OSI