Black Foils off the water for next two events, target June return in Halifax

Source: Radio New Zealand

Simon Bruty for SailGP / PHOTOSPORT

New Zealand’s Black Foils won’t be on the start line at either of May’s SailGP Championship events, as extensive repairs continue to keep the boat off the water after February’s horror crash.

A high-speed collision between the Black Foils and Team France at the Auckland regatta left two sailors hospitalised and both boats with significant damage.

The Black Foils have since missed the Sydney and Rio de Janeiro legs and have confirmed the next two stops in Bermuda and New York this month are off the table.

A final return date for the Black Foils is still being worked on by the team in conjunction with SailGP, but the Halifax event, starting 21 June, remains a clear target.

The league will then move across the Atlantic to Portsmouth (26-27 July) for the start of the European leg of the season.

Alan Lee/Photosport

Black Foils co-chief executive and driver Peter Burling said the team continued to take a long-term view.

“We would like to be back racing as soon as possible but also understand there is an existing boat building programme and logistics timeline the league needs to work with,” Burling said.

“Based on where things are currently at we are hopeful we can make that happen for Halifax.

“Huge strides have been made by the league in building resilience in the fleet with SailGP Technologies and we know they are working hard on getting us back out there. It’s been great having a member of our shore crew also working alongside the team in Southampton on the return.”

Black Foils strategist Liv Mackay raced on loan with Team France in Rio and will once again be part of the French crew in Bermuda.

Black Foils co-chief executive and wing trimmer Blair Tuke said the experience added value for the whole team.

“We fully supported Liv taking up the opportunity to race with France. It’s a positive chance for her to return to racing and to continue to get valuable time on the water while also supporting their team while Manon continues her recovery.

“We are actively working as a sailing team to take steps forward while we are off the water and that has been different for each member of the group. The fact that Liv can continue to get that exposure to SailGP racing is fantastic for her and the team.”

Members of the Black Foils shore crew continue to support the work on returning to racing at SailGP Technologies with a change in personnel in Southampton from New Zealand happening in the next fortnight.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand