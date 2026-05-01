Trio’s narrow escape after boat sinks

Source: New Zealand Police

Three men on a late night fishing expedition have narrowly escaped tragedy following a terrifying ordeal in Wairoa Bay early this morning.

At about 6.45am, Police received a report from a person who had managed to swim to shore after the aluminium dinghy he was in had sunk.

While the man was safely back on land, his two crewmates were unaccounted for.

Detective Sergeant Paul Overton, Northland Police Search and Rescue lead, says the survivor had made it to shore near Waitangi Mountain Bike Park after their vessel had sunk at around 3am.

“The males had been fishing at the time and were not wearing life jackets.

“The remaining two males were unaccounted for and were last seen clinging to a chilly bin in the water.”

Detective Sergeant Overton says a coordinated search and rescue response was initiated immediately, with SAR assets deployed including Coastguard Bay of Island units and the Auckland-based Heli Med helicopter.

He says just after 8am an officer who had borrowed a motorbike from Bayleys Farm to conduct shoreline checks discovered one of the missing men.

“Thankfully, other than being cold, he was uninjured.

“Less than an hour later Heli Med have located the third missing man on the rocks near Bayleys Farm.

“He was winched into the helicopter and transported for further treatment, where he was treated for minor injuries.”

Detective Sergeant Overton says it appears a large wave had struck the 12ft vessel, causing it to rapidly fill with water and sink.

“I cannot stress just how incredibly lucky these three men are.

“This situation could have had a dire outcome and we’re thankful we’ve been able to return these men back to their loved ones.”

“We cannot say it enough, if you are going out on the water, check the marine weather, make sure to always wear a lifejacket, take two waterproof ways to call for help and tell someone where you’re going.”

He says remarkably, a recent training exercise simulated almost the exact situation.

“Undergoing that training paid dividends during this rescue.

“Most recreational boating deaths occur close to shore in small craft.

“The incident demonstrated strong coordination between Police, Far North LandSAR, Coastguard, Westpac Rescue Helicopter, Maritime and Northern Rescue, which thankfully had an amazing outcome.”

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter’s Chief Aircrew Officer Ati Wynyard says the rescue was yet another example of all agencies working together to prevent a potential tragedy.

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

MIL OSI