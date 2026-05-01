Education – CLNZ Announces New Scholarship for Young Writers – Applications Open Now

Source: Copyright Licensing New Zealand (CLNZ) and the New Zealand Society of Authors Te Puni Kaituhi o Aotearoa (NZSA)

Copyright Licensing New Zealand (CLNZ) and the New Zealand Society of Authors Te Puni Kaituhi o Aotearoa (NZSA) is proud to announce the launch of a significant new initiative for young writers: the CLNZ | NZSA Secondary School Leavers Scholarship.

Designed to nurture the next generation of New Zealand writers, this inaugural scholarship offers five grants of $2,000 each, split between the successful student and their school.

The scholarship aims to provide a foundation for students transitioning from secondary school to a tertiary arts degree.

Applications must be submitted through the student’s school; each school is invited to nominate up to two candidates

The nominated students will submit an original short story or work of fiction (500-2000 words)

Year 12 and 13 students planning to leave school at the end of 2026 and enrol in a Level 5 or above arts degree can be nominated.

Applications open 1 May 2026 and close 1 July 2026

The CLNZ | NZSA Secondary School Leavers Scholarship is available to students attending schools holding a current copyright licence with CLNZ. Check if your school is enrolled or needs to renew your licence at this link: Get Licensed | Copyright Licensing

For more information please visit the CLNZ website: CLNZ | NZSA Secondary School Leavers Scholarship: https://www.copyright.co.nz/cultural-fund/award-and-grant/clnz-nzsa-secondary-scholarship

Copyright Licensing New Zealand (CLNZ) plays a key role in making creative rights valuable assets for all New Zealanders, be they rightsholders like authors, publishers and artists, or users such as educators, students and businesses. CLNZ provides licences to help make copying, scanning and sharing printed works easy and legal.

New Zealand Society of Authors Te Puni Kaituhi O Aotearoa (PEN NZ Inc) was established in 1934 and is the principal organisation representing writers’ interests in NZ. A national office oversees 8 branches and hubs, administers prizes and awards, runs professional development programmes, advocates for the sector and to raise the visibility of NZ writers and NZ writing. It works in partnership with Ngā Kaituhi Māori and its developing Youth writer’s network.