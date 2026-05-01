Lead-free plumbing rules protect drinking water

Source: New Zealand Government

New rules restricting lead plumbing products will ensure new homes and buildings are fitted with modern plumbing products that protect the quality of our drinking water, Minister for Building and Construction Chris Penk says.

“The quality of the buildings where we live, work and play can have a significant impact on our wellbeing, and there is growing evidence that even trace amounts of lead exposure can be harmful over time,” Mr Penk says.

“International health advice shows that removing lead from plumbing products entirely is the most effective way to reduce the risk of exposure.

“From tomorrow, all pipes, fittings, valves and tapware that come into contact with drinking water must be lead-free for new buildings or renovations. Tapware must also be resistant to dezincification to help maintain water quality over time.

“That means designers and tradies will need to check that products specified in a building consent and those installed meet the updated requirements and confirm early with suppliers that compliant products are available, so they don’t get caught short.

“The move to lead-free plumbing products has been well signalled. In 2022, plans were announced to tighten the amount of lead permitted in plumbing products used for drinking water, alongside a transition period to give the industry time to prepare before the updated guidance comes into effect from 2 May.

“We have received positive feedback from plumbers, other trades, and suppliers, which suggests the industry is well placed to transition. It’s estimated any additional cost from using lead-free plumbing products will be negligible.

“This update sets a clear, modern standard and gives New Zealanders confidence in the safety of their drinking water. It is a sensible, preventative step that will benefit the wellbeing of Kiwis over the long term.”

Notes to editor:

More information on lead-free plumbing and dezincification requirements can be found on the MBIE website .

Building consents issued before May 2 which specify non-compliant products under the new guidance can still be used.

Building owners are not required to replace plumbing that is already installed in existing properties.

People living in properties with lead plumbing products are advised by Water Services Authority – Taumata Arowai to run taps used for drinking and cooking for at least 10 seconds first thing in the morning, to draw fresh water through the tap, or for at least two minutes if the tap has not been used for more than two days.

Further information on plumbsolvency can be found on the Water Services Authority – Taumata Arowai website .

MIL OSI