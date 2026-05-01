Christchurch Industrial Development Fast-tracked

Source: New Zealand Government

A regionally significant industrial land development in Christchurch has been granted Fast-track approval, Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop and Regional Development Minister Shane Jones announced today.

This is the 20th project to be approved under the Fast-track process and the seventh project in the South Island.

Ngāi Tahu Property Development Holdings (NTP Development Holdings Limited) lodged a substantive application in July 2025 for the Pound Road industrial land development.

Approval has taken around seven months since the expert panel commenced, including approximately three months of suspension.

“Pound Road involves subdividing land and developing industrial lots on a 60.4‑hectare site northwest of Pound Road and east of Barters Road, Christchurch,” Mr Bishop says.

“The project will deliver industrial lots ranging from about 2,000 square metres to 1.5 hectares, with around 50 lots in the first stage and 84 lots across the full site.”

“Projects like these unlock economy growth and jobs for the communities.” Mr Jones says.

“During construction it is expected to contribute $451 million to the economy and once fully developed the businesses occupying the site will generate hundreds of millions more.

“I am pleased to see Fast-track working as intended and giving regions the confidence to drive long-term economic growth.”

“This will provide Christchurch with opportunities for new businesses and for the current 48,000 businesses in Christchurch to grow or expand,” Mr Bishop says.

“The decision grants approvals sought under the Resource Management Act 1991, and a Wildlife Act 1953 approval, subject to conditions.

“This project aims to accommodate ‘dry’ industrial uses, light manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics activities.

“The applicant will provide supporting infrastructure, including roads, landscaping, and three-waters services.”

Notes to editor:

For more information about the project: Pound Road Industrial Development

Fast-track by the numbers:

• 20 projects approved by expert panels.

• 19 projects with expert panels appointed.

• 45 projects currently progressing through the Fast-track process. 29 active substantive and 16 referral applications.

• 45 projects have been referred to Fast-track by the Minister for Infrastructure.

• 149 projects are listed in Schedule 2 of the Fast-track Approvals Act, meaning they can apply for Fast-track approval.

• On average, it has taken 117 working days for decisions on substantive applications from when officials determine an application is complete and in-scope.

Fast-track projects approved by expert panels:

• Arataki [Housing/Land]

• Ashbourne [Housing/Land]

• Ayrburn Screen Hub [Infrastructure]

• Green Steel [Infrastructure]

• Homestead Bay [Housing/Land]

• Bledisloe North Wharf and Fergusson North Berth Extension [Infrastructure]

• Drury Metropolitan Centre – Consolidated Stages 1 and 2 [Housing/Land]

• Drury Quarry Expansion – Sutton Block [Mining/Quarrying]

• Kings Quarry Expansion – Stages 2 and 3 [Mining/Quarrying]

• Maitahi Village [Housing/Land]

• Milldale – Stages 4C and 10 to 13 [Housing/Land]

• Pound Road Industrial Development [Housing/Land]

• Rangitoopuni [Housing/Land]

• Southland Wind Farm Project [Infrastructure]

• Sunfield [Housing/Land]

• Tekapo Power Scheme – Applications for Replacement Resource Consents [Renewable energy]

• Takitimu North Link – Stage 2 [Infrastructure]

• Waihi North [Mining/Quarrying]

• Waitaha Hydro [Renewable energy]

• Waitākere District Court – New Courthouse Project [Infrastructure]

Expert panels have been appointed for:

• Bendigo-Ophir Gold Project

• Bream Bay Sand Extraction Project

• Central and Southern Block Mining Project

• Delmore

• Downtown Carpark Site Development

• Foxton Solar Farm

• Haldon Solar Farm

• Hananui Aquaculture Project

• Kaimai Hydro-Electric Power Scheme

• Lake Pūkaki Hydro Storage and Dam Resilience Works

• Mahinerangi Wind Farm

• Mt Iron Junction

• Northwest Rapid Transit

• Ryans Road Industrial Development

• State Highway 1 North Canterbury – Woodend Bypass Project (Belfast to Pegasus)

• Stella Passage Development

• The Point Mission Bay

• The Point Solar Farm

• Wellington International Airport Southern Seawall Renewal



MIL OSI