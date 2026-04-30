Virginity testing ban bill drawn from ballot

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Blessen Tom

A member’s bill seeking to ban virginity testing in New Zealand has been drawn from Parliament’s ballot, clearing the way for it to be introduced to the House.

Labour list MP Priyanca Radhakrishnan’s bill would make both virginity testing and hymenoplasty criminal offences, addressing what she says is a gap in current law.

Members’ bills are introduced by MPs who are not ministers and are selected through a ballot process.

“Every second Wednesday the House gives precedence to local, private and members’ bills. On these days members’ bills are debated,” according to the parliamentary website.

“At least eight members’ bills awaiting first reading must be on the Order Paper on each members’ day. When a space on the Order Paper becomes available, a ballot is held to decide which members’ bill(s) will be introduced.

“Members enter bills in the ballot by lodging notices of proposal with the House Office and providing a copy of the proposed bill.

“The proposed bill is then posted on the website and members can publicly indicate their support for the bill prior to the ballot.”

If 61 or more non-executive members indicate support for a member’s bill, the bill will be introduced without needing to be selected through the ballot, according to parliamentary rules and procedure.

“Virginity testing and hymenoplasty are invasive, harmful practices that violate a woman’s human rights and must be formally recognised as a crime,” Radhakrishnan said.

“”There is no cultural basis for this practice. It’s a patriarchal act of violence forced upon women that has harmful effects on their physical and emotional wellbeing.”

She said that the World Health Organisation and UN Women were part of a global call to ban these practices.

The United Kingdom banned virginity testing in 2022.

In 2025, researchers found the practice was occurring in New Zealand and harming women.

A report by the Helen Clark Foundation called for it to be eradicated.

“This bill fills a gap in our current laws, that allow for such practices to happen and they do happen here in New Zealand,” Radhakrishnan said.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand