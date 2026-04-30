NZ men book ‘Super Round’ spot at U23 Softball World Cup

Source: Radio New Zealand

MANUEL LARA / WBSC

The NZ men’s Black Sox have secured their place in the ‘Super Round’ at the U23 Softball World Cup at Sincelejo, Colombia, after an 8-4 win over Czechia in their final opening round match.

The game was a must-win, after their first loss of the tournament to Japan on Wednesday (NZT), with a top seeding spot on the line.

The World Cup brings together some of the best young softball talent in the world, with some players already part of senior national programmes. New Zealand came into the tournament as one of the stronger sides in Group A, alongside Japan and Argentina.

Running from 25 April-3 May, the tournament features 12 teams split across two groups, with the top two sides progressing through to the Super Round and medal games.

Sincelejo has drawn strong crowds throughout the week, with close to 15,000 fans packing into the stadium each day. The U23 Black Sox have become fan favourites, with their pre-game haka gaining traction across social media and local coverage.

They made a strong start against Czechia, putting five runs on the board in the second inning, through disciplined hitting and aggressive base-running.

Auckland’s Ryan Early got things going with a stand-up double to centrefield, scoring Olly Smith. The Kiwis continued to build pressure, with outfielders Max Russell and Leon Lumb both crossing the plate.

Catcher Zahr Shaw-Wallace then came up with a key hit through the infield, bringing in two more runs to extend the lead to 5-0.

Czechia responded with a solo home run to Tadeas Tylich, but the Black Sox stayed in control.

Wellington pitcher Jayden Harris started on the mound for New Zealand, holding the Czech line-up to only one earned run.

MANUEL LARA / WBSC

Tane Mumu added another run in the fourth with a run-batted-in single to push the lead out to 6-1.

A pitching change in the fifth inning saw designated player Traye Wildbore on the mound. Czechia fought back, putting together a strong inning with a mix of timely hitting and pressure on the bases.

They closed the gap to 6-4 and briefly swung momentum their way.

However, New Zealand answered straight away. Early and Russell both picked up doubles, with Russell’s shot to the outfield fence bringing in another run.

Later in the inning, Wildbore batted in another run to extend the lead to 8-4.

Cantabrian pitcher Liam Potts closed out the game, linking up with younger brother Jayden behind the plate. The pair shut down Czechia in the final inning to secure the win.

The result confirmed New Zealand’s place in the Super Round, where they will join an unbeaten Australia side, along with Mexico, Venezuela, Japan and Czechia.

Super Round – how does it work?

The top three teams from each group (A and B) progress through and play the top three teams from the opposite group.

New Zealand will face Australia, Mexico and Venezuela in the next stage.

Results from the Opening Round carry over into the Super Round standings, making every game count.

At the start of the Super Round, Australia and Japan lead with a 2-0 record, followed by Mexico and New Zealand at 1-1. Czechia and Venezuela enter at 0-2.

New Zealand will begin their Super Round campaign on Friday against Mexico at 8am NZT, then Australia at 8am Saturday NZT and Venezuela at 11am Sunday NZT.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand